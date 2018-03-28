Newly appointed Ambassador of Italy delivers credentials to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Vincenzo Del Monaco, the newly appointed Ambassador of Italy to Armenia delivered his credentials to President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 27.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, congratulating on the occasion of assuming the post of the Ambassador, the President of the Republic wished him success and hoped by his active efforts the newly appointed Ambassador will foster the deepening of Armenian-Italian traditionally friendly relations dating back centuries ago and the development of cooperation in various spheres.

President Sargsyan and Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco shared the opinion that the high level Armenian-Italian interstate relations are developing based on firm historical grounds and the rich cultural heritage of the two peoples, but according to the interlocutors, the potentials and expectations of developing relations are far more.

Ambassador Vincenzo Del Monaco assured that he will spare no efforts to justify the trust he enjoys and will maximally contribute to deepening and strengthening of relations between Italy and its reliable partner Armenia.

The Ambassador praised the Armenian community in Italy, which, according to him, greatly fosters the development of the social, political, economic and cultural life of the country.

Photos by Mkhitar Khachatryan

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan