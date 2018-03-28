President Sargsyan says effective use of existing resources is imperative for science development

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan notices a new approach for development of science in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

During an annual meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, the President delivered remarks stating: “Previously, especially in 2008-2009, all speeches touched upon just one problem – lack of funds. But today we witnessed that the Academy made a self-assessment, and I am very happy that this process led to the opinion we had 6-7 years before. Yes, it’s necessary to optimize and effectively use the existing resources. This is just an imperative for development of our science”, the President stated.

He agreed with the president of the National Academy of Sciences Radik Martirosyan that the number of scientists is not a lot, but he highlighted that the problem is not in quantity, but in the effective work of the existing people. “If there are 20.000 scientists in Armenia, I again will not say that they are many. But I repeat again, the issue is not in that 20.000, the issue is the effective work of several thousands. When we finally achieve the result we expect, I think the state as well will provide additional resources. In general, we have always been ready and now as well are ready to provide any resource if there are concrete programs, if these programs are substantiated, if there are proofs that they are relevant. Of course, if there is just a desire to deal with something, it is understandable that we cannot provide that resources, but we are ready to find funds for any realistic and relevant program”, Serzh Sargsyan said, adding that they will continue implementing the program financing.

The President said he is aware of the work of other structures that all are not satisfied with the financing , all think that they have small share. “It’s not so only in Armenia. Even in countries which reached high level of well-being, huge finance of science, everyone says the funding is less. And in general not only in science, but in other spheres as well the funding is not enough, we must be able to be satisfied with what we have”, Serzh Sargsyan said.

He also attached importance to the effective solution of the issue of generation change in the field of science. “From the reports I see that changes are being made in the staffs of scientific centers, institutions, but I share the opinion that we can face problems here. In this regard I will be ready to understand together with the people concerned over this issue what we can do in terms of prospective programs if the problem will not again lead to increase in funds, since this issue has always existed, will always exist and it’s possible to increase the funds only in one case if we have an economic growth like that of 2017 every year. In that case we will increase the funds without asking for and demanding them”, the President noted.

According to him, the problems always come to the point that the government and the public always expect from scientists applied tools and always say that a balanced model between vision and applicable must be found. “This is an eternal issue that exists in all countries. We expect that we can find such a model in Armenia”, Serzh Sargsyan highlighted.

He assured that they have always had a desire and have used all opportunities to develop science in Armenia. “Maybe, we were unable to provide so much funds as it requires, but on the other hand we need to understand that a small share comes from less revenues, the revenues will increase, the state shares will also increase, we have no other way. And the only path to development is the effective use of existing resources. This relates to our Army, security and all spheres”, the President said.

Summing up his remarks, President Sargsyan expressed confidence that the Armenian people have always showed respect towards science, and science has always been demanded in Armenia. “Both you and those who come after you have a lot of works to do, and this work, unfortunately, must be done with scarce resources. We must be able to solve many serious issues with small opportunities”, the President stated.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan