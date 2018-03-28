Europe must stop arms exports to Turkey - Bundestag MP of Turkish origin Sevim Dağdelen

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Sevim Dağdelen - deputy chairwoman of the group of the Left in the German Bundestag, says it’s necessary to immediately stop the European arms exports to Turkey.

She gave a comment to ARMENPRESS on the ongoing Turkish military operations in Syria’s Afrin.

“While Turkey is attacking the region of Afrin in Syria contrary to international law and alongside Islamist terror gangs, the EU accession negotiations are still continuing. 170.000 victims are evicted because of the Turkish invasion in Afrin. The European Treaties exclude accession negotiations with dictatorships or autocracies that invade other countries, murder and plunder hand in hand with Islamist terrorist groups”, the Bundestag lawmaker of Turkish origin said.

She stated that the German government itself has called Turkey a platform for Islamist terror. “All of this shows that Erdogan cannot be a partner in refugee policies. Furthermore it underlines that there needs to be not only a freezing of accession negotiations and of financial aid, but also an immediate stop regarding European arms exports to Turkey”, the MP said.

Interview by Syuzi Muradyan

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan