Over 25 NATO member states to expel Russian diplomats

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Over 25 NATO member states will expel Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former GRU Colonel Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, ARMENPRESS reports NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced, adding that NATO has reduced the staff of Russia’s mission to the NATO from 30 to 20.

"I have today withdrawn the accreditation of seven staff at the Russian Mission to NATO. I will also deny the pending accreditation request for three others," he explained.

Earlier, 16 EU member states, as well as the USA, Canada, Norway, Ukraine and a number of other countries made a decision on expelling Russian diplomats over Skripal’s case.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan



