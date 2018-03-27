New Ambassador of Ireland presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Michael Forbes, the newly appointed Ambassador of Ireland to Armenia (residence in Sofia), presented his credentials to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on March 27, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on assuming his post and wished success in conducting a diplomatic mission in Armenia, expressing hope that Ambassador Forbes will spare no efforts to boost the Armenian-Irish political dialogue, expand the cooperation aimed at fully revealing the existing potential in the bilateral relations. In terms of development of relations between Armenia and Ireland, President Sargsyan attached importance to the high-level mutual visits, intensification of inter-parliamentary ties and improvement of legal framework. The President emphasized that the two countries successfully cooperate in international structures and added that this mutual partnership should continue and further intensify.

Ambassador Michael Forbes thanked the President for the reception and said the directions as stated by the President aimed at developing the cooperation are among his activity priorities, and his mission goal is to promote the bilateral relations and boost the political dialogue in order to be able to discuss issues of bilateral interest in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual trust. He also praised Armenia’s and Ireland’s productive cooperation in international structures, such as the OSCE, UN, and noted that in addition to a number of fields, the Armenian-Irish inter-parliamentary ties, the cooperation within the EU can successfully develop taking into account Armenia’s partnership agreement signed recently with the EU.

Photo by Felix Arustamyan

