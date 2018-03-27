President Sargsyan appoints judges to Yerevan city court of general jurisdiction
YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. President Serzh Sargsyan signed an order on March 27 on appointing two judges to serve in the Yerevan city court of general jurisdiction, the president’s office said.
The two new judges are Arman Hovhannisyan and Harutyun Manukyan.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
