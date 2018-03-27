Armenia joins IPU’s Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Association of Secretaries General of Parliaments (ASGP) of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) was held in Geneva on March 26 which was also attended by chief of staff-Secretary General of the Armenian Parliament Ara Saghatelyan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the ASGP session the Armenian Parliament’s membership to the structure was approved. In his remarks Ara Saghatelyan thanked for approving Armenia’s membership and introduced the activity of the staff of the Armenian Parliament, in particular, stating that Armenia completely transitions to a parliamentary system of governance and additional functions and responsibility are transferred to the Parliament.

“The membership to the Association is on the right time. We are convinced that we will have the support of our partners, will be able to examine and apply their leading experience, especially on issues of strengthening parliamentary control mechanisms and establishing and developing contemporary analytical service”, Ara Saghatelyan said.

He noted that Armenia is ready to share its own positive experience, starting from complete introduction of digital document circulation technologies up to tools to ensure transparency and public engagement in legislative process.

Saghatelyan said in this complicated and contradictory region democracy is a main potential for the Republic of Armenia. Over the past decade large-scale reforms have been made in Armenia, flawless parliamentary elections have been held, and soon the country will transition to a parliamentary system.

“On this development path the political and expert support of our partners, who understand our principles and share our national priorities, is very important for us”, the Secretary General of the Parliament said.

PACE Secretary General Wojciech Sawicki said the ASGP is the oldest structure in the world and is a place where people responsible for the activity of the staff meet here, assist the parliamentarians, can meet with their colleagues, make an exchange of experience and cooperate. He welcomed Armenia’s membership to the Association.

ASGP President Philippe Schwab in his remarks touched upon his visit to Armenia stating that it was pleasure for him to be in the Armenian Parliament, meet with chief of staff-Secretary General Ara Saghatelyan. He attached importance to the fact that Ara Saghatelyan is a member of the Association’s Board. “It’s pleasure that Armenia became a member of the Association. This is a great step for development of inter-parliamentary cooperation”, Philippe Schwab said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan