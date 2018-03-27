Twitter to ban cryptocurrency ads

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Twitter Inc will start banning cryptocurrency advertising from March 27, joining Facebook and Google in a clampdown that seeks to avoid giving publicity to potential fraud or large investor losses, Reuters reports.

The prohibition will cover advertising of initial coin offerings (ICOs) - crowdfunding used to raise cash by creating new coins - as well as token sales, the San Francisco-based firm told Reuters on Monday.

The new policy, which will be rolled out over the next 30 days, will also ban ads by cryptocurrency exchanges and cryptocurrency wallet services, unless they are public companies listed on certain major stock markets.

