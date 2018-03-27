Putin vows to punish those responsible for Kemerovo shopping mall fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin held an unplanned meeting with members of a civic action group in the city of Kemerovo on Tuesday, pledging that all those responsible for the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire would be punished, TASS reported.

The president told the meeting’s participants, which particularly included family members of the fire victims, that there would be a thorough investigation into the incident and those responsible would be punished, regardless of their status. "A 100-member investigative group is working here, headed by the Investigative Committee chief. Rest assured, all those responsible will be punished," Putin said.



The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in Kemerovo erupted on March 25 on the top floor of the four-story building. According to the latest information, the fire has claimed the lives of 64 people, including 41 children.



