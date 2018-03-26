Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament sends condolence letters to chairpersons of Russia’s State Duma and Federation Council

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan sent letters of condolences to chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and Federation Council’s chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow we were informed about dozens of human losses caused by the fire that broke out in Kemerovo’s shopping mall.

Please accept our sincere condolences on this tragedy. We mourn together with the relatives of the victims. We wish speedy recovery to the injured”, reads the Speaker’s condolence letter.

