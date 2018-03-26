Parliamentary hearings on new prescription-only law kick off

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Parliamentary hearings on the new prescription-only law regarding the sale of medications began in the parliament at the initiative of the Tsarukyan faction.

Vahe Enfiajyan, an MP from the Tsarukyan faction, said this issue is being talked about for a long period of time and it requires awareness.

Deputy healthcare minister Sergey Khachatryan said the requirement of the new law existed in the country as far back as 15 years ago. He mentioned that the ministry had attempted to enhance the procedure on allowing the sales of antibiotics only under prescriptions, but each time some problems had occurred.

He mentioned that upon studying the international practice, they saw that there isn’t a single country which doesn’t have a similar procedure.

“Certainly the introduction of this procedure depends on the readiness of the society, but we also understand that without this procedure it is impossible to solve numerous problems, which exist in the medication circulation sector”, he said.

The deputy healthcare minister said the situation where pharmacies are selling freely is inadmissible.

He mentioned that the issue has been delayed for new discussions and proposals to take place.

