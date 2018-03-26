Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Israeli airline launches regular flights to Yerevan


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) granted the Israeli Arkia airlines permit to operate regular Tel Aviv-Yerevan round trip flights, GDCA told ARMENPRESS.

The flights will be launched May 16 and will be operated once a week on Wednesdays.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration