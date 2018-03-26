Israeli airline launches regular flights to Yerevan
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation (GDCA) granted the Israeli Arkia airlines permit to operate regular Tel Aviv-Yerevan round trip flights, GDCA told ARMENPRESS.
The flights will be launched May 16 and will be operated once a week on Wednesdays.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
