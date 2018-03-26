President Sargsyan extends condolences to Putin on deadly Kemerovo fire
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the deadly fire in Kemerovo, which claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children, the President’s Office said.
President Sargsyan expresses sincere and deepest condolences to the Russian president and the brotherly people of Russia, and asked to convey words of support to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 10:51 Nearly 5500 militants of Faylaq ar-Rahman group leave Syria’s Eastern Ghouta
- 10:42 Israeli airline launches regular flights to Yerevan
- 10:40 Armenian parliamentary delegation participates in 138th Assembly of IPU in Switzerland
- 10:32 President Sargsyan extends condolences to Putin on deadly Kemerovo fire
- 10:31 Armenian U19 football team loses to Saudi Arabia in Dubai Cup
- 10:25 Aronian, Caruana to clash in round 13 at Candidates Tournament
- 10:21 Austrian Chancellor Kurz urges to stop Turkey’s EU accession talks
- 10:13 Yura Movsisyan transferred to Swedish football club
- 10:10 Air Canada plane makes emergency landing in Washington D.C.
- 09:52 92 people injured in clashes with police in Catalonia
- 09:49 At least 48 dead in fire at shopping mall in Russia’s Kemerovo
- 03.24-18:00 LIVE: Round 12 kicks off at World Chess Candidates Tournament
- 03.24-17:49 Armenia Police conduct investigation on production of Coca Cola, Fanta Orange and Fanta Exotic fake drinks
- 03.24-17:21 There is significant difference in level of playing of Armenian and Azerbaijani football teams, says Belarusian goalkeeper
- 03.24-17:08 Armenian football team’s starting lineup for friendly match with Estonia announced
- 03.24-16:52 West sanctions not hinder EAEU integration processes – Russian presidential spox
- 03.24-16:27 Ambassador Smbatyan delivers report titled ‘Armenia and Europe: Look to the Future’ in Potsdam’s Lepsius House-Museum
- 03.24-16:01 Unpredictable developments in Afrin give rise to concern about Armenians in Syria, says expert on Turkish studies
- 03.24-15:49 Awarding ceremony held at Armenian Presidential Palace
- 03.24-15:43 Japanese PM to visit Russia on May 26
- 03.24-15:30 Video clip of Union of Armenians of Ukraine dedicated to Genocide to be screened on sidelines of Cannes Film Festival
- 03.24-14:48 Italian Acistampa releases details on inaugural ceremony of statue of St. Gregory of Narek in Vatican
- 03.24-14:36 Political Science Association of Armenia adopts address on threat of nuclear catastrophe directed to US and Russian Presidents
- 03.24-14:18 Matenadaran’s permanent and temporary exhibits will be open also on Sundays
- 03.24-13:44 Armenian national football team holds last training ahead of Estonia friendly match
- 03.24-13:39 Russia doesn’t consider possibility of recalling its Ambassador to UK
- 03.24-13:17 Luxembourg’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs to pay official visit to Armenia
- 03.24-13:14 NSW Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group adopts resolution declaring solidarity with Artsakh
- 03.24-13:10 Azerbaijani forces made 150 ceasefire violations, applied UAV in Artsakh line of contact during past week
- 03.24-12:57 Government has strategy to expand public-private partnership programs
- 03.24-12:15 20 European countries to expel Russian diplomats over Skripal case
- 03.24-11:47 European Stocks - 23-03-18
- 03.24-11:46 US stocks down - 23-03-18
- 03.24-11:45 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 23-03-18
- 03.24-11:44 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 23-03-18
10:10, 03.21.2018
Viewed 3141 times 93-year-old Charles Aznavour to perform live in Japan
16:29, 03.23.2018
Viewed 2477 times Czech Airlines launches Prague-Yerevan-Prague regular flights
17:22, 03.20.2018
Viewed 2428 times Turkey will not stop in Afrin – Turkologist sees danger of Turkish move to Armenian-populated Gamishli
09:50, 03.20.2018
Viewed 1882 times White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election
11:53, 03.22.2018
Viewed 1772 times Volume of investments for construction of oil refinery in Armenia to increase