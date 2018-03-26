President Sargsyan extends condolences to Putin on deadly Kemerovo fire

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan extended condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the deadly fire in Kemerovo, which claimed the lives of dozens of people, including children, the President’s Office said.

President Sargsyan expresses sincere and deepest condolences to the Russian president and the brotherly people of Russia, and asked to convey words of support to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

