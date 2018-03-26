Aronian, Caruana to clash in round 13 at Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The next opponent of Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is Fabiano Caruana.

Aronian will face Caruana, who has been the leader of the World Chess Candidates Tournament in all rounds, at the 13th round in Berlin, Germany.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

