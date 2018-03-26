Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Aronian, Caruana to clash in round 13 at Candidates Tournament


YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The next opponent of Armenian chess grandmaster Levon Aronian is Fabiano Caruana.

Aronian will face Caruana, who has been the leader of the World Chess Candidates Tournament in all rounds, at the 13th round in Berlin, Germany.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




Related News

... last news on "Candidates Tournament"
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration