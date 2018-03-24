West sanctions not hinder EAEU integration processes – Russian presidential spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The new possible sanctions of the West against Russia will not hinder the integration processes of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to Mir-24 TV, Armenpress reports.

“Undoubtedly, the exchange of sanctions on Russia with other countries affect the integration processes, but they cannot have a decisive negative affect”, Peskov said, adding that a positive dynamics is being recorded in the Eurasian integration processes.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan