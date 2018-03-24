Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 March

West sanctions not hinder EAEU integration processes – Russian presidential spox


YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The new possible sanctions of the West against Russia will not hinder the integration processes of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview to Mir-24 TV, Armenpress reports.

“Undoubtedly, the exchange of sanctions on Russia with other countries affect the integration processes, but they cannot have a decisive negative affect”, Peskov said, adding that a positive dynamics is being recorded in the Eurasian integration processes.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration