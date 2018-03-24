Awarding ceremony held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. According to the decrees of Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan, a group of people were awarded with high state awards and honorary titles for the contribution and productive activity in different spheres, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

During an awarding ceremony at the Presidential Palace on March 24, President Sargsyan handed over the high state awards to these people and thanked them for the work done and dedication, wished new achievements and inexhaustible enthusiasm on the way of implementing the future goals.

“Handing over medals, titles is perhaps the most pleasing duty of the President of the Republic. But this is not just a ceremonial event, and in my opinion, it contains a great meaning.

No good work has remained unnoticed and will remain so. The existing freedom, the opportunity to openly and honestly discuss everything in Armenia will always contribute to identifying and promoting the distinguished people. It’s obvious that each awarding ceremonies are followed by reactions. People express their approval or disapproval. But we are guided by one principle that the state bodies that discuss the candidacies and submit for awarding, are more aware, and their opinion is decisive for us. I think it’s better to value a little high the merit in some cases and promote than to be afraid of some criticisms and ignore the works done by people.

I think the acknowledgment of merit is important to everyone, including to those who today received the awards. It’s obvious your hard work carried out these years has brought you to this hall. I hope you will not be satisfied with what has been achieved. Thank you for your dedication and work.

I once again congratulate you on being awarded with high state awards. I wish you good health and happiness in your personal lives on the way of implementing your honest goals. Thank you very much. Once again accept my congratulations”, the President said in his remarks.

After the awarding ceremony the President had a meeting with journalists and heads of news agencies who actively covered the President’s activity over the past ten years, including his regional and foreign visits, the events at the Presidential Palace and outside it. Some of the heads of news agencies today received state awards. The President talked to journalists on their issues of interest and concern relating to Armenia’s domestic issues and future in the conditions of new governance system, as well as foreign policy, regional threats, the negotiation process on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and a number of other topics.



English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



