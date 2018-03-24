Government has strategy to expand public-private partnership programs

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is taking steps to improve the legislative field and create a legal base for the public-private sector cooperation, Armen Avak Avakian – executive director of the Development Foundation of Armenia (DFA), told Armenpress.

He said the intensification of the cooperation between the government and the private sector is within the frames of the idea announced by the PM on expanding the public-private partnership and stated that there is a strategy to expand PPP programs.

“In general, we need to increase the PPP programs, and there is a strategy to further expand them. At the moment we work on the PPP legislative field so that it will have a legal base. As we see, the private sector as well is very interested in the PPP programs”, the DFA chief said.

He noted that all this is already a signal that the Armenian government is on the right path in this matter.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed on March 23 in the Armenian government at the presence of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan between the State Committee for Water Economy of Armenia’s ministry of energy infrastructures and natural resources and the Polish Simed Construction. According to the MoU, the sides will develop the public-private partnership in the implementation of programs on construction of water reservoirs.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan