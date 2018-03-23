Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 March

3 killed, 16 injured in series of attacks in France


YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron has informed that the attacks in the south of France have claimed lives of 3. 16 have been injured.

“The attacker killed 3 and injured 16”, ARMENPRESS reports Macron saying.

The French President also added that the health condition of the 2 of the injured is critical.

