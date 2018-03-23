President Sargsyan meets with Public Council representatives

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan met with the representatives of the Public Council of Armenia on March 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, President of the Council Vazgen Manukyan presented the activities of the institution led by him during the previous years. The participants of the meeting also presented to Serzh Sargsyan their concerns and problems in different spheres, as well as their proposals for their solutions.

President Serzh Sargsyan spoke about the advantages of the parliamentary system of governance and emphasized that everything will be done to achieve full parliamentary democracy.

President Sargsyan assured that wherever he appears in the future he will be glad to continue the cooperation with the Public Council.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan