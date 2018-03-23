Minister Karayan holds meeting with World Bank delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan received the delegation led by Damien Shiels - Global Product Specialist for the services sector in the Finance, Competitiveness, and Innovation Global Practice (FCI) of the World Bank Group, the ministry told Armenpress.

“We have a long-term and productive cooperation experience with the International Finance Corporation, in particular, in the spheres of business, investment environment and tourism. In the context of our reforms these spheres are unique”, the minister said.

During the meeting the new program of reforms of investment environment to be implemented in Armenia by the International Finance Corporation was discussed. The sides touched upon the consultation support directions, issues on attracting foreign investments, actions aimed at improving the business environment and opportunities to boost export.

