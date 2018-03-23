LIVE: Candidates Tournament: Round 11 kicks off

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The 11th round has kicked off at the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face Russia’s Sergey Karjakin in this round.

Fabiano Caruana remains the leader of the tournament with 6,5 points, followed by Shakhriyar Mamedyarov with 6 points and Alexander Grishchuk with 5,5 points.

The Candidates Tournament is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan