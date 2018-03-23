Armenian PM, Russian VIS corporation discuss cooperation directions

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting today with the delegation of Sergey Romashov – member of the board of directors of VIS, a Russian corporation.

Infrastructure development projects in Armenia have been discussed at the meeting. The sides particularly addressed the possibility of involving the Russian corporation in the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South Highway, as well as dam construction projects.

The sides agreed to sign a protocol for creating a task force and committee to discuss further steps.

Karapetyan stressed that the government is attaching importance to realizing infrastructure programs and is willing to closely cooperate with the Russian corporation, adding that it can be a good public sector – private sector cooperation example.

