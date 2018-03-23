Eastern Armenian to be taught in University of Uruguay

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The Center for Foreign Languages of the faculty of humanitarian and education sciences of the University of the Republic of Uruguay announces the launch of introductory courses on the Eastern Armenian language, reports Armenpress.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 6.

Teaching Eastern Armenian courses is being carried out within the framework of the cooperation agreement signed between the Yerevan State University and the University of the Republic of Uruguay in 2016. The agreement aims at assisting the spread of culture, education and scientific research.

The courses will be delivered by philologist, Armenian language and literature specialist Hovhannes Bodukyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan