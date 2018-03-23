Celine Dion cancels concerts due to health problems

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled her upcoming concerts citing hearing problems.

“We regret to inform you that the performances of Céline at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace scheduled for March 27 through April 18 have been cancelled. Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately... I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry." – Céline.

Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on Tuesday, May 22nd”, Celine Dion’s Facebook page said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan