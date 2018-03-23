150 whale carcasses wash up on Hamelin Bay, Australia

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. 150 short-finned pilot whales stranded en masse at Hamelin Bay, 10km north of Augusta in Australia. Authorities said only 15 are still alive, Perth Now reported.

Rescuers and trained volunteers are working to ensure the welfare of the surviving whales.

“Unfortunately, most of the whales beached themselves on dry land overnight and have not survived,” a rescue official said. “There are only 15 surviving in shallow waters and we hope to move them out to sea later today.

A shark alert has been issued for the area.

Eerily, it is nine years to the day since dozens of pilot whales were stranded at the same beach.

On March 23, 2009, more than 70 whales died in a mass stranding at Hamelin Bay.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan