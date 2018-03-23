Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 March

Extraordinary parliamentary session convened by government kicks off


YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the parliament of Armenia.

The agenda includes 10 issues.

All issues will be debated on second hearing for complete adoption.

The bills concern the government’s structure and function, civil service, protection of economic competition, diplomatic service, international treaties and other legislative initiatives.

 

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




