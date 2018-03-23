Extraordinary parliamentary session convened by government kicks off
YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened by the government has kicked off in the parliament of Armenia.
The agenda includes 10 issues.
All issues will be debated on second hearing for complete adoption.
The bills concern the government’s structure and function, civil service, protection of economic competition, diplomatic service, international treaties and other legislative initiatives.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 11:07 13 dead in Vietnam apartment fire
- 11:00 Extraordinary parliamentary session convened by government kicks off
- 10:32 Trump, Erdogan hold phone conversation
- 10:30 FM Nalbandian highlights creation of permanent network of Francophonie businessmen
- 10:25 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/103 - ‘The Prophet’, ‘The Alchemist’ and ‘Steppenwolf’ among weekly top 10
- 10:14 Trump replaces H.R. McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton
- 10:02 Turkish military aircraft crashes during training flight
- 09:59 EU Council urges Turkey to stop illegal actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea
- 09:52 EU recalls Russia envoy over Skripal case
- 09:41 EAEU-Iran free trade deal expected to be signed by the end of May
- 09:34 Arsenal congratulates Mkhitaryan on Footballer of the Year award in Armenia
- 09:27 European Stocks down - 22-03-18
- 09:23 US stocks down - 22-03-18
- 09:21 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-03-18
- 09:19 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 22-03-18
- 09:17 Oil Prices - 22-03-18
- 03.22-20:26 First “smart crossroad” in Yerevan rules out traffic jams
- 03.22-19:30 Latvian parliament unanimously votes in favor of Armenia-EU agreement at first reading
- 03.22-19:06 China to provide Armenia with 200 ambulances
- 03.22-18:26 Minister of Transport, Communications and Technologies of Armenia briefs President Sargsyan on works done and priority projects
- 03.22-18:00 LIVE: Round 10 kicks off at World Chess Candidates Tournament
- 03.22-17:34 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-03-18
- 03.22-17:32 Asian Stocks - 22-03-18
- 03.22-17:28 Trump: Biden 'would go down fast and hard' in a fight
- 03.22-16:56 Providing aid to Armenia and Artsakh discussed at US Congress hearings
- 03.22-16:32 President Sargsyan appoints deputy chief for CSTO Joint Staff
- 03.22-16:25 Armenian FM to attend preparatory meeting of La Francophonie economic forum in Paris
- 03.22-16:09 Poland not ready for Eurozone – PM Morawiecki
- 03.22-15:52 Two ethnic Armenians elected members of municipal councils in Netherlands: Preliminary results announced
- 03.22-15:25 Armenian finance minister holds meeting with French Ambassador
- 03.22-15:06 At least 6 killed in blast at Czech chemical plant
- 03.22-14:50 US prosecutors drop charges against most of Erdogan’s bodyguards for D.C. attack
- 03.22-14:27 NATO Defense Education Enhancement Program experts visit Armenia
- 03.22-14:20 Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Ambassador of Italy
- 03.22-14:16 Slovakian president appoints Peter Pellegrini new prime minister
17:22, 03.20.2018
Viewed 2174 times Turkey will not stop in Afrin – Turkologist sees danger of Turkish move to Armenian-populated Gamishli
10:10, 03.21.2018
Viewed 2124 times 93-year-old Charles Aznavour to perform live in Japan
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 2000 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
09:50, 03.20.2018
Viewed 1690 times White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election
14:28, 03.19.2018
Viewed 1454 times Mkhitaryan donates his car of the best athlete to Rehabilitation Center for wounded and disabled soldiers