EU Council urges Turkey to stop illegal actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean Sea 

YEREVAN, MARCH 23, ARMENPRESS. The heads of the EU state and government urged Turkey to stop illegal actions in Cyprus and Greece, stated in the EU Council’s conclusion adopted at the Summit in Brussels, Armenpress reports citing the EU Council website.

“The European Council strongly condemns Turkey's continued illegal actions in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean Sea and underlines its full solidarity with Cyprus and Greece.

Recalling its conclusions of October 2014 and the Declaration of 21 September 2005, the European Council urgently calls on Turkey to cease these actions and respect the sovereign rights of Cyprus to explore and exploit its natural resources in accordance with EU and International Law”, the conclusion says.

The EU Council recalled Turkey's obligation to respect international law and good neighbourly relations, and normalize relations with all EU member states including the Republic of Cyprus. In addition, the Council expressed its grave concern over the continued detention of EU citizens in Turkey and called for the swift and positive resolution of these issues in a dialogue with member states.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan