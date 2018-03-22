Latvian parliament unanimously votes in favor of Armenia-EU agreement at first reading

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Latvian Parliament unanimously voted in favor of Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement at first reading, ARMENPRESS reports Latvian MP, head of Latvia-Armenia friendship group Sergey Potapkin told Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov.

Sharmazanov informed that the second reading of the agreement will take place in April.

Ambassador of Armenia to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan tweeted on this occasion, “Good news from Latvia. The parliament supported Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement without any vote against at the first reading. I hope the second reading will take place soon and the agreement will be ratified”, he wrote.

