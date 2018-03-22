China to provide Armenia with 200 ambulances

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Healthcare Minister of Armenia Levon Altunyan and Adviser of trade and economic issues at the Embassy of People's Republic of China in Armenia Vang Shicai signed on March 22 an agreement on providing Armenia with 200 ambulances on a grant basis. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Healthcare Ministry of Armenia, the ambulances will arrive in Armenia within 110 days after signing the agreement.

In a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Tian Erlong and the delegation of “China National Township Enterprises Corporation” Levon Altunyan thanked the leadership of China for the assistance. He stressed that the assistance will significantly improve the ambulance service.

The project is implemented in the sidelines of the agreement signed between the Governments of China and Armenia on May 12, 2017.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that though China is much larger than Armenia and has incomparably greater population, the health issues in both countries have similarities. Now in China struggle against smoking is underway like in Armenia. Welcoming the project aimed at healthy lifestyle in Armenia, Tian Erlong noted that smoking in public areas is prohibited in Chinese cities.

Other issues were also discussed at the meeting.

