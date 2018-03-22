Trump: Biden 'would go down fast and hard' in a fight

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has said he would beat former Vice President Joe Biden, who would “go down crying”.

Trump’s comment comes after Biden suggested he would "beat the hell out of" Trump if they were in high school.

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe”, Trump said on Twitter.

Trump and Biden could potentially face off in the 2020 presidential election as Biden has left the door open to a possible run.

