President Sargsyan appoints deputy chief for CSTO Joint Staff


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed an order March 22 appointing Lt. General Haykaz Baghmanyan as deputy chief of staff of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the President’s Office said.

 




