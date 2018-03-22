Armenian finance minister holds meeting with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Finance minister Vardan Aramyan on March 22 received French Ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the officials discussed the bilateral productive cooperation, in particular the ongoing and upcoming programs. They also highlighted the active cooperation between the Armenian Government and the French Development Agency.

The officials specifically attached importance to the Francophonie summit which will be held in Yerevan this year and touched upon the process of the summit’s preparation works.

The summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will be held in Yerevan on October 11-12. Heads of more than 50 states and 100 high-ranking delegations are expected to attend the summit.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan