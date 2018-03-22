US prosecutors drop charges against most of Erdogan’s bodyguards for D.C. attack

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. US federal prosecutors have dropped charges against 11 of 15 members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security team who were accused in connection with the beating of protesters during their visit to Washington last year, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the move is associated with the Trump administration’s desire to ease the tension with Turkey, an ally in fighting ISIS.

Prosecutors first asked a judge in November to dismiss charges against four members of Mr. Erdogan’s security detail. Then they dropped charges against seven others on Feb. 14, the day before Secretary of State Rex Tillerson flew to Ankara for a meeting with Mr. Erdogan meant to ease tensions. Among those freed of legal jeopardy immediately before the high-level meeting was the head of Mr. Erdogan’s security team.

US officials however, said no one has pressured prosecutors to drop the charges based on political reasons.

Last month, prosecutors dropped charges against seven others. The U.S. attorney’s office didn’t issue a news release last month when it dropped the charges. The office responded to inquiries this week from The Wall Street Journal.

The office said it is still pursuing assault charges against four other members of Mr. Erdogan’s security team, as well as two Canadian citizens, none of whom have been arrested.

The attack took place May 2017, when protesters gathered outside the Turkish Embassy in Washington D.C. where attacked by the security detail of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The protest was organized by the Armenian National Committee of America, the Hellenic Council of America and several other – Kurdish, Assyrian and Greek organizations.

