Slovakian president appoints Peter Pellegrini new prime minister


YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska appointed social-democrat Peter Pellegrini as new prime minister, TASS reports.

Thereafter, the appointment of members of the new Cabinet launched.

Within 30 days after the appointment the new executive body must submit a program statement to the Slovakian parliament and receive its trust.

