President of Artsakh meets Lebanese-Armenian businessmen in Beirut

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on March 21 met with the Lebanese-Armenian business circles in Beirut, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting was initiated by Artsakh Roots Investment.

Issues relating to the implementation of different programs in Artsakh were discussed.

President Bako Sahakyan handed over the Vachagan Barepasht Medal to the ARI organization for the contribution to the development of Artsakh.

The President said the engagement of the Lebanese-Armenian business potential is demanded in Artsakh and expressed confidence that it will consistently expand.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan