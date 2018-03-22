Armenian PM proposes to ease visa regime with several countries

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan asked deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan whether the foreign ministry has specified the list of countries with which it’s possible to ease the visa regime, reports Armenpress.

At the same time, the PM asked President of the State Tourism Committee Zarmine Zeytuntsyan whether the Committee has submitted to the foreign ministry the list of countries with which they would like to have a more facilitated visa regime.

“We are working with the foreign ministry in a daily regime. And every month or year we provide the list of countries with which we want to facilitate the visa regime”, Zeytuntsyan said.

In his turn, deputy FM Kocharyan added that these works are in process.

“There are some countries with which easing the visa regime will not cause any danger or problem, but we are delaying”, the PM said.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan