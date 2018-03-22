US to provide nearly 500 million dollars in aid to Ukraine, Georgia
YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The US Congress is allocating more than 420 million dollars in aid to Ukraine and more than 105 million dollars to Georgia as support.
The figures were made public as the Republicans and Democrats reached a preliminary agreement over the 2018 budget.
It is noteworthy that the figures don’t include the 200 million dollar military assistance to Ukraine.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
