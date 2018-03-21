Public TV of Armenia premiers video clip of Sevak Khanagyan’s Eurovision song

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The premier of the video clip of the representative of Armenia at “Eurovision-2018” will take place on March 21 at 21:35 on Public TV of Armenia as well as on the Youtube page of the Eurovision, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Public TV.

The Director of “Qami” (Wind) song is Artur Manukyan. “When I first heard the song I realized that it’s necessary to display only Sevak’s state of mind in the clip. No superfluities are required so as not to distract the attention of the audience from the song. Considering today’s trends we have used light effects and interesting montage solutions in the clip. I hope the clip will help to convey Sevak’s state of mind and the meaning of the song to the Armenian and European audiences”, director Artur Manukyan said.

“This clip is my first cooperation with the Public TV and I have to note that the shooting of the clip was a success. A large professional team worked during the shooting in the face of director Artur Manukyan who clearly knows what to do to convey the feelings of the song and the singer to the audience through the image. I am very sincere both in the clip and on the stage. I hope the audience will like our job”, Sevak Khanagyan said.

He will perform at the first semi-final of the “Eurovision-2018” Song Contest which will take place on May 8 in Lisbon, Portugal.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan