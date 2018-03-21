Universities of Argentina cancel holding conference denying Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Argentine Belgrano and Western National Universities have cancelled the denialist conference headlined “1915 – the longest year of the Ottoman Empire” thank to the efforts of the Armenian community. ARMENPRESS reports the conference was planned to be held together with the Ankara University.

The Armenian National Committee of Argentina informs that following the announcement about the conference all the youth organizations of the Armenian community issued statements that it’s inadmissible to organize events of such a nature at academic environments, particularly in a country that was the first to recognize the Armenian Genocide and which is the forerunner of human rights.

The Director of the Armenian National Committee of Argentina, Nicolas Sabuncuyan, sent a letter to the organizers: "The first issue is the reference to the year of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide, and to the Empire that began its perpetration, without a single mention to this crime of lese humanity, at conferences co-organized with the University of Ankara, an educational institution that is part of the teaching complex of the Turkish State, and as such, one of the parts of the denialism."

When recalling that the same conference was held at universities in Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, among others, for the Centenary of the Battle of Gallipoli, Sabuncuyan warned that "all the presented works had denialism components, reaching the paroxysm of the presentation of Temuçin Faik Ertan, a professor at the University of Ankara, entitled 'The First World War and the Ottoman Armenians.' It is a compendium of all the arguments aimed at distorting the historical truth and turning the victim into a victimizer."

After the authorities of both universities decided to suspend the conferences, the representatives of the University of Ankara decided to carry it out on March 20 at the Islamic Center of the Argentine Republic. "However, this does not mean that the advance has ceased. The same conferences took place outside the Argentine university environment and without the endorsement of any country's study house. It has been demonstrated that the interest of the University of Ankara was not to strengthen ties with Argentina, but to import of the denialist discourse, at any price", said Sabuncuyan.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan