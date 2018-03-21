Bako Sahakyan discusses in Beirut broad scope of issues of Artsakh-AGBU partnership

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Beirut with the leading staff of the AGBU Lebanon local body on March 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, a wide range of issues related to the cooperation between Artsakh and AGBU were on the meeting agenda.

President Sahakyan extended gratitude to the AGBU leadership and the staff for the constant support shown to Artsakh in the political, economic and humanitarian dimensions highly appreciating their patriotic activity.

