Artsakh’s President meets with representatives of Armenian traditional parties in Beirut

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Beirut with the representatives of the local governing bodies of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsoutyun), Hentchak and Ramkavar Azatakan parties on March 21.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, the meetings addressed diverse issues related to the Artsakh domestic and foreign policy and Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation.

The Head of the State acknowledged the role of the traditional parties in supporting Artsakh, solving nationwide issues of paramount importance, strengthening the Homeland-Diaspora ties and maintaining the Armenian national identity in the Diaspora.

