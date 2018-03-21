Armenia refuses violence as means of reaching political goals – Armen Ashotyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Ashotyan received on March 21 Armenia’s Honorary Consul to Colombia Jorge Alberto Barrantes Ulloa.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, welcoming the guest in the National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan touched upon the development of the Armenian-Colombian relations, particularly the boosting of the parliamentary cooperation. In this context he highlighted the implementation of the works directed to the activation of the dialogue on the inter-parliamentary platforms. The Committee Chair noted that the geographical distance is not an obstacle for strengthening of the ties between the two countries and peoples, and Armenia is ready for the development of the further deep and partnership relations with the countries of the Iberian Peninsula.

Touching upon the peaceful settlement process of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan has highlighted in this issue the support of the Colombian authorities to the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries and has noted that the Armenian side expects the balanced position of Colombia deprived of the Azerbaijani deconstructive influence.

In the course of the meeting the sides referred to the necessity of the activation of trade-economic ties between the two countries.

Armen Ashotyan also highlighted the necessity of enlivening of human contacts between the two countries, as well as the activation of public diplomacy, taking into consideration the common approaches in the civilizational issues. Regarding this, the sides have underlined that the warm relations existing between the two peoples serve as a good basis for strengthening the inter-state ties.

The parties also talked about the inner-political developments existing in Colombia, and relating to this Armen Ashotyan has underscored the fact that Armenia refuses violence as means of reaching political goals.

English – translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan