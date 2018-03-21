Armenia discusses gas alternative import opportunities with Iran and Turkmenistan: No competitive offer yet

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is discussing both with Turkmenistan and Iran the gas alternative import opportunities, but as of now there is no competitive offer yet, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan told reporters in the Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“We do not have a competitive offer yet. The offer must be so that the price of the proposed gas will be cheaper from the one we import”, the minister said.

Asked what are the opportunities that Armenia can have an alternative to the Russian gas, the minister said at this stage it’s too early to speak about tangible results.

Commenting on the rumors that there is a political matter and Armenia is more interested in importing gas from Russia, he stated: “I can confidently state that there is no political factor”.

In response to the question according to which many Iranian ambassadors announced that Iran is ready to provide gas to Armenia at favorable conditions, why no action is taken on this path, Ashot Manukyan stated that Armenia hasn’t received a competitive offer from Iran.

