National Defense Research University launches review of Armenia’s National Security Strategy

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. On 19 March, the annual operational meeting of the Armenian Armed Forces leadership kicked off at the administrative complex of the ministry of defense.

During the March 21 meeting chaired by the First Deputy Defense Minister Artak Zakaryan, Lieutenant General Hayk Kotanjian, Founding Head, National Defense Research University, Doctor of Political Science, Professor, delivered a report-lecture, the NDRU told Armenpress.

He introduced the NDRU elaborated methodology and main directions for reviewing Armenia’s National Security Strategy. The Institute for National Strategic Studies (INSS) was the academic coordinator of the elaboration of the first National Security Strategy, and now the NDRU, established through the transformation of the INSS, employs the constantly updated methodological knowledge gained at the US, RF and Israeli think tanks through that process. Professor Kotanjian presented his report in the light of the speeches of Serzh Sargsyan, the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Republic of Armenia, and Vigen Sargsyan, the Defense Minister, who attended the meeting.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan