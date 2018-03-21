Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 March

At least 26 killed in Kabul suicide bombing


YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. At least 26 people have been killed, and another 18 were wounded as a suicide attacker detonated a bomb in a crowd celebrating Nowruz in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The attack took place near a hospital and the state university, an interior ministry representative said.

At the same time, a police official told media that the attacker used a car bomb.

No terrorist organization has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

