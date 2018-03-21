Scandal deepens as polygraph test confirms US pornstar’s sex claims with Trump

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. American adult film actress Stormy Daniels underwent a polygraph exam in 2011 about her relationship with Donald Trump, and the examiner found there was a more than 99 percent probability she told the truth when she said they had unprotected sex in 2006, NBC News reported.

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, took the lie detector test at the request of a magazine that interviewed her in 2011, but didn’t publish the content at the time.

The report is accompanied by a sworn declaration from the examiner, signed on Monday, March 19, 2018, attesting to the polygraph report’s authenticity. Details of the report were first published by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 12, 2018 that Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Dean Cohen, paid Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money in October 2016, shortly before the presidential election, to deny she had an affair with Trump in 2006.

Daniels filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump in California Superior Court, claiming, among other things, that the nondisclosure agreement never came into effect because Trump never signed it. The suit, which is a complaint for declaratory relief, seeks a judgment declaring that no agreement was formed and for costs of the suit and other relief the Court might deem proper. In response, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump's personal attorneys had won an arbitration case "in the President’s favor" against Daniels, and that "there was no knowledge of any payments [to Daniels] from the President".NBC News reported that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, initiated a private arbitration case on February 27, 2018, against Daniels, and obtained a restraining order that states that Daniels will face penalties if she discusses in public her alleged relationship with Trump

On March 16, 2018, Daniels's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, reported on CNN and MSNBC that Daniels had been threatened with physical harm if she did not remain silent about the alleged affair with Trump.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan