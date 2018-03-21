40 additional flights to Armenia to be carried out for Iranians during Novruz

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Iranian and Turkish-speaking peoples celebrate Novruz (Iranian New Year) on March 21.

Satenik Hovhannisyan – spokesowoman of Armenia’s General Department of Civil Aviation, told Armenpress that Armenia Airlines, Atlantis European Airways and Qeshm Air will operate 40 additional flights in March-April in connection with the great flow of Iranian tourists to Armenia. The regular flights are being carried out by Mahan Air and Iran Aseman airlines which will also increase the number of flights during Novruz.

“Starting from today up to March 24 Mahan Air airlines will operate 5 flights, Iran Aseman – 2 fights, but from March 25 Iran Asemab airline will operate flights four times a week, and the Mahan Air seven times a week”, she said.

Talking about the tourism flow during Novruz in 2017, Satenik Hovhannisyan said the Zvartnots airport hosted 8100 Iranians from March 15 to April 4.

Armenia has prepared interesting and attractive events for those who want to celebrate Novruz here. Starting from border checkpoints the Iranian tourists will be provided with brochures and information materials in Persian about Armenia. Along the entire route there will be posters ‘Welcome to Armenia’ for Iranian tourists.

The State Tourism Committee cooperates with the Yerevan City Hall aimed at providing with decorations on Novruz in the Northern Avenue and other places.

Novruz is celebrated on March 21. Novruz was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.On February 23, 2010 the UN General Assembly declared March 21 International Novruz Day.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan