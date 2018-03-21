Voting on electing president of Constitutional Court begins in Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. The voting on electing president of the Constitutional Court has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament, reports Armenpress.

Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan nominated Hrayr Tovmasyan’s candidacy for this post.

The voting launched at 10:30 and will end at 11:30. After the voting the Audit Committee will sum up the results.

