Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw has resigned, his office said, BBC reports.

No reason was given, but there have been growing concerns in recent months about the 71-year-old's health after he appeared frail at official functions.

Htin Kyaw was sworn in as president in 2016 after landmark elections which ended decades of military leadership.

English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan