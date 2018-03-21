Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns
YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw has resigned, his office said, BBC reports.
No reason was given, but there have been growing concerns in recent months about the 71-year-old's health after he appeared frail at official functions.
Htin Kyaw was sworn in as president in 2016 after landmark elections which ended decades of military leadership.
English – translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:41 US State Department denies statement of Turkish presidential spokesperson
- 10:12 Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns
- 10:11 Online queueing: Ucom app’s version 8.3 released
- 10:10 93-year-old Charles Aznavour to perform live in Japan
- 10:09 Trump formally sends Pompeo nomination to Senate
- 10:06 'Your joy is our joy' - President Sargsyan congratulates Kurdish community on Newroz
- 10:03 Armenian president congratulates Iranian counterpart on Nowruz
- 10:00 Lawmakers to elect president of Constitutional Court
- 09:57 Armenia to introduce business register: CSJCs to be registered in minutes - Garush Davtyan’s interview
- 09:44 Today is World Poetry Day
- 09:43 European Stocks up - 20-03-18
- 09:41 US stocks up - 20-03-18
- 09:40 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-03-18
- 09:38 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 20-03-18
- 09:34 Oil Prices up - 20-03-18
- 09:32 President of Artsakh arrives in Lebanon on working visit
- 03.20-19:53 It’s honor for Armenia to host Francophonie summit – FM Nalbandian
- 03.20-19:29 Armenia-EU CEPA submitted to Government for ratification
- 03.20-18:08 President Sargsyan convenes consultation over preparatory works of major official events
- 03.20-18:00 9th round of the Candidates’ Tournament kicks off – Live
- 03.20-17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-03-18
- 03.20-17:28 Asian Stocks down - 20-03-18
- 03.20-17:22 Turkey will not stop in Afrin – Turkologist sees danger of Turkish move to Armenian-populated Gamishli
- 03.20-17:14 Shooting reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland, USA
- 03.20-16:35 Henrikh Mkhitaryan meets with members of U16 and U19 football teams in Yerevan
- 03.20-16:05 Armenia-Italy trade turnover increases by 25%: PM holds meeting with Italian Ambassador
- 03.20-15:38 President to be able to terminate international agreements only based on government’s proposal
- 03.20-15:19 New Ambassador of Republic of Korea presents credentials to Armenian President
- 03.20-14:46 Yerevan-Tver bus crash victim identified
- 03.20-14:43 Equipment of military posts, increase of security, fight against corruption: Provisions of Armed Forces modernization program
- 03.20-14:33 WB-Armenia 2018-2022 partnership framework discussed at Government
- 03.20-14:16 Armenia’s goal is to make Azerbaijan closer to European values, rather than to remove it from CoE – Gevorg Kostanyan
- 03.20-14:11 President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets Armenian and foreign IT specialists in Silicon Valley
- 03.20-14:00 Austrian President and UNESCO Director-General congratulate Armenia’s President-elect
- 03.20-13:50 Armenia’s economic activity index rises by 8.6% January-February 2018
16:35, 03.15.2018
Viewed 18325 times Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 2092 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1986 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
10:37, 03.16.2018
Viewed 1854 times World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
09:50, 03.20.2018
Viewed 1520 times White House explains why Trump didn’t congratulate Putin on election