New Ambassador of Republic of Korea presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, MARCH 20, ARMENPRESS. Newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Armenia Woo Yoon-keun (residence in Moscow) presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sargsyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming the post, wished him success and expressed hope that his activity will give new impetus to the Armenian-Korean relations. The President assured that all state bodies of Armenia are ready to assist the Ambassador in his activity.

Serzh Sargsyan said last year Armenia and South Korea celebrated the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations and during these years the achievements recorded in bilateral relations still do not fully reflect the great cooperation potential existing between the two countries.

In terms of developing the inter-state dialogue and cooperation in different spheres the President attached importance to the high-level active mutual visits, intensification of inter-parliamentary ties and the steps aimed at further deepening the effective mutual cooperation between the two states in international organizations.

The Korean Ambassador thanked the President for the reception and congratulations and conveyed the warm greetings and wishes of his country’s president. The Ambassador assured that he will spare no efforts to contribute to strengthening the Armenian-Korean relations, increasing the mutual recognition of the two peoples, establishing active contacts between the business communities, legislative bodies, as well as deepening the cooperation in economic, humanitarian and other spheres.

The Ambassador thanked for Armenia’s decision to eliminate visa for the Korean citizens, stating that it will significantly boost bilateral ties.

